3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
2014 Toyota
Sienna 5dr SE 8-Pass FWD Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
The car is in mint condition, Fully Loaded, One Owner car
Key Features:
Reverse camera Blindside monitoring Heated seats
Sunroof Captain seats
* Entertainment System with 9" display
* LaneWatch blind spot display
* Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
* Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
* Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
* Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
* Collision Mitigation Braking System
* Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
* Controlled Braking
* Hill Start Assist
* Tire Pressure Monitoring System
* Advanced Compatibility Engineering
* Six standard airbags
* Solid frame structure
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Notrh York ON M3J1N6
