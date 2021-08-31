Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
5DR SE 8-PASS FWD

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7829100
  • Stock #: 153785
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC8ES487094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota
Sienna 5dr SE 8-Pass FWD Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
The car is in mint condition, Fully Loaded, One Owner car

We do Financing on the spot

Key Features:
Reverse camera Blindside monitoring Heated seats
Sunroof Captain seats

* Entertainment System with 9" display
* LaneWatch blind spot display
* Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
* Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
* Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
* Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
* Collision Mitigation Braking System
* Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
* Controlled Braking
* Hill Start Assist
* Tire Pressure Monitoring System
* Advanced Compatibility Engineering
* Six standard airbags
* Solid frame structure


Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

Are you looking for 8 PASSENGER 4WD SUV (HIGHLANDER, caravan, Odyssey, Sienna, journey) Why don't you get a PILOT Touring fully loaded?
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Notrh York ON M3J1N6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

