2014 Toyota Sienna

203,326 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,326KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8001180
  • Stock #: ES439672
  • VIN: 5TDYK3DC7ES439672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,326 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA SIENNA XLE. LIMITED OPTIONS. ONE OWNER. V6-3.5L   OLIVE ON BEIGE  LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. APPLE CARPLAY. ANDROID AUTO. REAR VIEW CAMERA. POWER SUNROOF. POWER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS. POWER TAILGATE. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. REAR WINDOWS SUNSHADE. FRONT DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROL. WOOD TRIM INTERIOR. TINTED WINDOWS. 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. MINT CONDITION.


Interested in this vehicle? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Visit our Website to get started at WWW.ELIMOTORS.CA/FINANCE-APPLICATION/. A representative from Eli Motors will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email tali@elimotors.ca or call us TOLL FREE today at 1 (866) 568-7040. Our Sales team is happy to help!



Eli Motors excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic.



Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $795.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified.



Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve:

- Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $795.00

- Free Carfax History Report

- Certified In-house Mechanic

- Extended Warranties

- Financing with rates starting as low as 5.9% APR *Terms and Conditions Apply*

- We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference



Eli Motors takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 50 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are in North York, Ontario at 4490 Chesswood Drive, Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

