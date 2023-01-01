Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064640
  • VIN: 5TFRM5F18EX068912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA TUNDRA

 

BACK UP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

