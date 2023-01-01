Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416-745-6862

4DR WGN AWD

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-745-6862

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609917
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB5EU052121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA VENZA

LIMITED AWD

 

BACKUP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

       certified  

       The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-      Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

--     1270 Finch Avenue W

--     M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-6:00 pm; Sunday by appointment

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

