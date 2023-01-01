$7,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Man Trendline
Location
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 10139505
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6EM425626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 vw Jetta
manual transmission
132456 km
certify no extra charge
7950 pluse hst
Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
