<p>GREAT CONDITION 2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 1.8T COMFORTLINE FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE, WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, 16 ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, COLD A/C AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

132,750 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.8 TSI Man 4dr Sedan

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.8 TSI Man 4dr Sedan

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWB07AJ9EM410970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,750 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION 2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 1.8T COMFORTLINE FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE, WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, 16" ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, COLD A/C AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-271-XXXX

416-271-9996

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2014 Volkswagen Jetta