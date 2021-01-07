Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

TDI HIGHLINE NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA FENDER SOUND

TDI HIGHLINE NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA FENDER SOUND

Location

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6595765
  • Stock #: 298783
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ2EM298783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rear View Camera, Fender Sound System, Heated Seat, Alloy Wheel, Diesel, Air Condition, and Much More!!!

***Multi-point inspection ***

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, We welcome all new immigrants to Canada as well.

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.

To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://WWW.AUTOPIACARS.CA

**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at Autopia Cars.Ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

