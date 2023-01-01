$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547219
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJOEM255610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
