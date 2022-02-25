Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

HIGHLINE NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA FENDER SOUND

HIGHLINE NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA FENDER SOUND

Location

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8355306
  • Stock #: 61781
  • VIN: 1VWCS7A30EC061781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 61781
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Fender Sound System, Sunroof, Power Seat, Heated Seat, Air Condition, and Much More!!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

