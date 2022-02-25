2014 Volkswagen Passat

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8355306

8355306 Stock #: 61781

61781 VIN: 1VWCS7A30EC061781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 61781

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.