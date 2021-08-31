Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

234,362 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Touareg

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

HIGHLINE TDI AWD NAVI PANO ROOF REAR VIEW CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

HIGHLINE TDI AWD NAVI PANO ROOF REAR VIEW CAM

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1635460666
  2. 1635460686
  3. 1635460689
  4. 1635460689
  5. 1635460689
  6. 1635460689
  7. 1635460689
  8. 1635460689
  9. 1635460758
  10. 1635460758
  11. 1635460736
  12. 1635460737
  13. 1635460758
  14. 1635460758
  15. 1635460737
  16. 1635460737
  17. 1635460800
  18. 1635460800
  19. 1635460787
  20. 1635460981
  21. 1635460981
  22. 1635460981
  23. 1635461060
  24. 1635461060
  25. 1635461059
  26. 1635461059
  27. 1635461060
  28. 1635460981
  29. 1635461060
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7823367
  • Stock #: ED012928
  • VIN: WVGEP9BP1ED012928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2013 Volvo XC60 T6
 208,886 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 174,155 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 118,642 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory