Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volvo XC60

115,435 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2014 Volvo XC60

2014 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Platinum/Nav/R.Cam/Towing pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Platinum/Nav/R.Cam/Towing pkg

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644790
  • Stock #: 3590
  • VIN: YV4902DZ7E2535881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,435 KM

Vehicle Description

5TH WHEEL TOWING PACKAGELEATHERRAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELDBACK-UP CAMERAMEMORY SEATSATELLITE RADIO SIRIUSBLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYNAVIGATION SYSTEMSUNROOFDRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEELPANORAMA ROOFVOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITIONHD RADIOPARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)XENON HEADLIGHTSHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERPOWER REAR HATCH

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R...
 115,435 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna S...
 1,153,063 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC40 R-De...
 29,518 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory