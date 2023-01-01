Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura MDX

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2015 Acura MDX

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1690227762
  2. 1690227764
  3. 1690227766
  4. 1690227769
  5. 1690227772
  6. 1690227774
  7. 1690227776
  8. 1690227779
  9. 1690227781
  10. 1690227783
  11. 1690227785
  12. 1690227787
  13. 1690227789
  14. 1690227791
  15. 1690227793
  16. 1690227795
  17. 1690227797
  18. 1690227799
  19. 1690227801
  20. 1690227803
  21. 1690227806
  22. 1690227808
  23. 1690227810
  24. 1690227812
  25. 1690227815
  26. 1690227817
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219614
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H46FB504020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 ACURA MDX  SH-AWD 

 

BACK UP CAMERA

SUNROOF / LEATHER

HEARED / COOL SEAT

NAVIGATION / BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- FullY Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available  FOR powertrain

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2015 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 128,399 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 118,060 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax
127,349 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory