2015 Acura MDX

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Acura MDX

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7551790
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H81FB501917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura MDX MDX SH-AWD 4dr Elite Pkg Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
Elite Package Features:
* Acura DVD Entertainment System
* Remote engine Starter/
* Acura/ELS surround 529Watt Premium audio system with AM/FM/SiriusXM/ tuner MP3/windows media audio compatibility DTS Dolby Pro Logic II and 11 Speakers including subwoofer
* Auto-levelling front headlamps
* Heated second-row seats
* Keyless access system for rear doors
* Perforated Premium Milano Leather-trimmed interior
* Rear side sunshades
* AC Power outlet 115Volt
* Auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors

Key Features:
* 6 Speed Automatic with Paddle shifters
* Hill Start Assist
* Rearview camera with guidelines
* 19-inch alloy wheels
* Tires: 245/55R19 Michelin
* Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition and 8" display
* AcuraLink connectivity system
* Blind spot information system
* Forward collision warning FCW system
* Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
* Lane Departure Warning system
* rain-sensing windshield wipers

Other Features
* 115V and 12V power Outlet
* Acoustic Glass
* Ambient cabin lighting
* Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
* Power tailgate
* Power tilt and telescoping steering wheel
* Push-start button
* Tri-zone front and rear synchronized automatic climate control with humidity control and air filtration


Engine: 3.5L Direct Incejtion SOHC i-VTEC V6 290 Horsepower - Premium Unleaded

Fuel economy City 11.2 L/100km - HWY 7.7 L/100km - Combined 9.6L/100km
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified

All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
