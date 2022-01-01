+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura MDX MDX SH-AWD 4dr Tech Pkg .
This is a SALE Price: $26280 Actual Price $27788
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
Tech Package Features:
* Remote engine Starter/
* Acura/ELS surround 529Watt Premium audio system with AM/FM/SiriusXM/ tuner MP3/windows media audio compatibility DTS Dolby Pro Logic II and 11 Speakers including subwoofer
* Auto-levelling front headlamps
* Heated second-row seats
* Keyless access system for rear doors
* Perforated Premium Milano Leather-trimmed interior
* Rear side sunshades
* AC Power outlet 115Volt
* Auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors
Key Features:
* 6 Speed Automatic with Paddle shifters
* Hill Start Assist
* Rearview camera with guidelines
* 19-inch alloy wheels
* Tires: 245/55R19 Michelin
* Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition and 8" display
* AcuraLink connectivity system
* Blind spot information system
* Forward collision warning FCW system
* Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
* Lane Departure Warning system
* rain-sensing windshield wipers
Other Features
* 115V and 12V power Outlet
* Acoustic Glass
* Ambient cabin lighting
* Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
* Power tailgate
* Power tilt and telescoping steering wheel
* Push-start button
* Tri-zone front and rear synchronized automatic climate control with humidity control and air filtration
Engine: 3.5L Direct Incejtion SOHC i-VTEC V6 290 Horsepower - Premium Unleaded
Fuel economy City 11.2 L/100km - HWY 7.7 L/100km - Combined 9.6L/100km
