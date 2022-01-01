Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura MDX

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2015 Acura MDX

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8123923
  • Stock #: 153828
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H46FB502106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153828
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura MDX MDX SH-AWD 4dr Tech Pkg .
This is a SALE Price: $26280 Actual Price $27788
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Tech Package Features:
* Remote engine Starter/
* Acura/ELS surround 529Watt Premium audio system with AM/FM/SiriusXM/ tuner MP3/windows media audio compatibility DTS Dolby Pro Logic II and 11 Speakers including subwoofer
* Auto-levelling front headlamps
* Heated second-row seats
* Keyless access system for rear doors
* Perforated Premium Milano Leather-trimmed interior
* Rear side sunshades
* AC Power outlet 115Volt
* Auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors

Key Features:
* 6 Speed Automatic with Paddle shifters
* Hill Start Assist
* Rearview camera with guidelines
* 19-inch alloy wheels
* Tires: 245/55R19 Michelin
* Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition and 8" display
* AcuraLink connectivity system
* Blind spot information system
* Forward collision warning FCW system
* Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
* Lane Departure Warning system
* rain-sensing windshield wipers

Other Features
* 115V and 12V power Outlet
* Acoustic Glass
* Ambient cabin lighting
* Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
* Power tailgate
* Power tilt and telescoping steering wheel
* Push-start button
* Tri-zone front and rear synchronized automatic climate control with humidity control and air filtration


Engine: 3.5L Direct Incejtion SOHC i-VTEC V6 290 Horsepower - Premium Unleaded

Fuel economy City 11.2 L/100km - HWY 7.7 L/100km - Combined 9.6L/100km
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified

All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 96,000 KM
$27,480 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 14,000 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 143,000 KM
$17,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory