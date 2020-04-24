15 Milford Ave, North York, ON M6M 2W1
877-643-5267
+ taxes & licensing
****THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR DUFFERIN ST LOCATION! ****4544 DUFFERIN ST. JUST SOUTH OF FINCH ****416-901-CARS (2277) ****WWW.LECOSDUFFERIN.CA 2015 Acura RDX. silver on black leather interior. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats, steering wheel controls, paddle shifters, keyless entry, push start, GPS navigation, backup camera, and much more... Why are we different than other dealers? 1) We do not charge any hidden fees on our vehicles or services. 2) We ship worldwide. 3) If we don't have the car you're looking for, we will find it for you! 5) ALL in pricing! Be confident that youre buying a fully certified vehicle; no extra charges, just licensing and taxes. 6) Need to sell your car? We can help! All trade-in vehicles welcomed including Consignment! 8) Multiple Locations 9) Our dedicated finance personnel will insure you get the best possible approval for your vehicle purchase. Used car sales people dont always understand your credit situation. Let our financing professionals handle your finance needs. 10) Insured finance and warranty products available *** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** Included in the sale price of the vehicle and of course at no cost to you: 1) Safety Certification 2) Emission Test (when required) 3) CARPROOF (full vehicle history report) 4) 30-DAY Safety Warranty. Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from!!! Several financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, students. No matter what your credit situation is, we can help! Open 6 DAYS A WEEK (Monday to Friday) 9:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm (excluding statutory holidays) UCDA Member OMVIC registered dealer. Feel confident in your purchase. Home of the no hidden fees car buying experience! At Lecos Auto Sales, we are making the car buying experience stress free. Come see the Lecos difference!!! Visit us at www.lecosdufferin.ca Lecos Auto Sales has multiple locations, please read the ad carefully to see which location the vehicle youre interested in is located at. Lecos Auto Milford is Conveniently located on 15 Milford Ave, just south of Lawrence Ave off of Keele Street, in North York, ON M6M2W1 Lecos Auto Dufferin is conveniently located on 4544 Dufferin Street, just south of Finch, in Toronto, ON M3H5X2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Milford Ave, North York, ON M6M 2W1