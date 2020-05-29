Menu
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

W/TECH*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*CE

2015 Acura RDX

W/TECH*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*CE

Location

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,145KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5202914
  • Stock #: 3888
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XFL800067
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING ACURA RDX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, CARFAX AVAILABLE, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL ACURA RDX TECH PACKAGE COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START BUTTON, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Chrome window trim
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Heated Passenger Seat
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Seating
  • Heated Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • digital odometer
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • 4.25 Axle Ratio
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • 10 total speakers
  • HID/Xenon Headlights
  • Multi-function display
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Hill holder control
  • Real time traffic
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
  • SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
  • WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • 6 DISC IN-DASH CD
  • ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
  • REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
  • ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
  • 1 SUBWOOFER
  • DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
  • HARD CARGO COVER
  • ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
  • DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
  • 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
  • PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • 7.1 SURROUND SOUND
  • ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
  • 15 STEERING RATIO
  • REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
  • SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
  • SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
  • ACURALINK INFOTAINMENT
  • 15GB HARD DRIVE
  • 410 WATTS
  • POWER REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH SPLIT-LEVEL STORAGE CENTER CONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Modena Fine Cars

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

