Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura TLX

99,305 KM

Details Description

$23,597

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,597

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

V6 Elite|SH-AWD|NAV|ELSAUDIO|ALLHEATEDSEATS|WOOD|+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura TLX

V6 Elite|SH-AWD|NAV|ELSAUDIO|ALLHEATEDSEATS|WOOD|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 8911729
  2. 8911729
  3. 8911729
  4. 8911729
  5. 8911729
  6. 8911729
  7. 8911729
  8. 8911729
  9. 8911729
  10. 8911729
  11. 8911729
  12. 8911729
  13. 8911729
  14. 8911729
  15. 8911729
  16. 8911729
  17. 8911729
  18. 8911729
  19. 8911729
  20. 8911729
  21. 8911729
  22. 8911729
  23. 8911729
  24. 8911729
  25. 8911729
  26. 8911729
  27. 8911729
  28. 8911729
  29. 8911729
  30. 8911729
  31. 8911729
  32. 8911729
  33. 8911729
  34. 8911729
  35. 8911729
  36. 8911729
  37. 8911729
  38. 8911729
  39. 8911729
  40. 8911729
  41. 8911729
Contact Seller

$23,597

+ taxes & licensing

99,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8911729
  • Stock #: K4925
  • VIN: 19UUB3F71FA801462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,305 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V6 POWERED, SH-AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, AHA, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ELS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,302 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 SPOR...
 184,474 KM
$35,987 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 128,662 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory