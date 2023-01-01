$13,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A3
4dr Sdn FrontTrak TDI Komfort
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10108722
- VIN: WAUAJRFF8F1119531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,654 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 audi a3 tdi
auto
fully loaded
$13950 plus hst
certify inclucin the price no extra charge
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
