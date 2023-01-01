Menu
2015 Audi A3

147,654 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motors

416-665-1000

4dr Sdn FrontTrak TDI Komfort

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10108722
  • VIN: WAUAJRFF8F1119531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,654 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 audi a3 tdi

auto

fully loaded

$13950 plus hst

certify inclucin the price no extra charge

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

