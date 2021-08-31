2015 Audi A8

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 1 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7973288

7973288 Stock #: 010300

010300 VIN: WAUJGAFD4FN010300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 010300

Mileage 137,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Luxury Package Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES Premium Audio Package Power folding side mirrors 2 keys Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Service Records Included HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.