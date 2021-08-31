Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A8

137,150 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A8

2015 Audi A8

3.0T quattro HUD NAVI 360Cam Massage Seats Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A8

3.0T quattro HUD NAVI 360Cam Massage Seats Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 7973288
  2. 7973288
  3. 7973288
  4. 7973288
  5. 7973288
  6. 7973288
  7. 7973288
  8. 7973288
  9. 7973288
  10. 7973288
  11. 7973288
  12. 7973288
  13. 7973288
  14. 7973288
  15. 7973288
  16. 7973288
  17. 7973288
  18. 7973288
  19. 7973288
  20. 7973288
  21. 7973288
  22. 7973288
  23. 7973288
  24. 7973288
  25. 7973288
  26. 7973288
  27. 7973288
  28. 7973288
  29. 7973288
  30. 7973288
  31. 7973288
  32. 7973288
  33. 7973288
  34. 7973288
  35. 7973288
  36. 7973288
  37. 7973288
  38. 7973288
  39. 7973288
  40. 7973288
  41. 7973288
  42. 7973288
  43. 7973288
  44. 7973288
  45. 7973288
  46. 7973288
  47. 7973288
  48. 7973288
  49. 7973288
  50. 7973288
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,150KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7973288
  • Stock #: 010300
  • VIN: WAUJGAFD4FN010300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010300
  • Mileage 137,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Audi A8 3.0T Quattro, NAVI, Sunroof, 360 Back-Up Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooling Seats, Driver Assistance Package, LED Lighting Package, Front Seat Comfort Package with Memory Seats, Massage Seats, Parking Distance Control (Front & Rear), Blind Spot Assist, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, TPMS System, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Rear Sunshades. High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Radar Cruise Control w/Stop and Go, Heads-Up Display, Active Lane Assist, Audi pre-sense plus. Rear Climate Controls, Bose Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Soft Close Doors. Clean Carfax. No Accidents.

______________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 106,598 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 2.0T Pr...
 109,679 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 57,114 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory