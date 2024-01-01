Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MINT 2015 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF POWER, EYEBALL AND WINTER CAPABILITIES! VEHICLE HAS NO ACCIDENTS WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND EXSTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 18 ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND FACTORY NAVIGATION! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $21,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904</p>

2015 Audi Q3

79,650 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q3

Progressiv Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q3

Progressiv Quattro

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1705863153
  2. 1705863154
  3. 1705863179
  4. 1705863179
  5. 1705863179
  6. 1705863179
  7. 1705863179
  8. 1705863179
  9. 1705863153
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EFEFS3FR001667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,650 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2015 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF POWER, EYEBALL AND WINTER CAPABILITIES! VEHICLE HAS NO ACCIDENTS WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND EXSTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 18" ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND FACTORY NAVIGATION! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $21,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 Ford Focus ST for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Focus ST 223,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD for sale in North York, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD 133,600 KM SOLD

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q3