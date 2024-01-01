$21,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q3
Progressiv Quattro
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,650 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2015 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF POWER, EYEBALL AND WINTER CAPABILITIES! VEHICLE HAS NO ACCIDENTS WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND EXSTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 18" ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND FACTORY NAVIGATION! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $21,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904
Vehicle Features
