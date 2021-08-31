2015 Audi Q5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$17,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7916802

7916802 Stock #: 32187654

32187654 VIN: WA1CFCFP2FA025447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

