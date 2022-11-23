2015 Audi Q5

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9383659

9383659 Stock #: 009325

009325 VIN: WA1LFCFP7FA009325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 75 L Fuel Tank 2.84 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 220 HP Full-Time All-Wheel 475.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features GVWR: 2 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents 435 kgs Front Cigar Lighters

