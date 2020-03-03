1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Beautiful and rare Vorsprung Edition with S-Line package. Clean Carfax.Grand and graceful, this 2015 Audi Q7 practically sings Puccini. With a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It's outfitted with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 20 5-Spoke Design Titanium, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Dynamic Shift Program (DSP) w/additional sport program, DSP automatically adapts to the driver by selecting from over 200 shift programs to match driver needs, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: P275/45R20 AS . Visit Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 today.
