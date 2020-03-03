Menu
2015 Audi Q7

3.0 TDI Vorsprung Edition 3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition S-Line

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,179KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4743498
  • Stock #: P4997
  • VIN: WA1WMCFEXFD024837
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful and rare Vorsprung Edition with S-Line package. Clean Carfax.Grand and graceful, this 2015 Audi Q7 practically sings Puccini. With a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It's outfitted with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 20 5-Spoke Design Titanium, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Dynamic Shift Program (DSP) w/additional sport program, DSP automatically adapts to the driver by selecting from over 200 shift programs to match driver needs, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: P275/45R20 AS . Visit Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • HID Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

