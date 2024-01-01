$28,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi S8
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$28,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,069 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CHECKERED SEATS, HEATED/ AIR COOLED SEATS,MASSAGING SEAT, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 360 CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY. FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. vehicle will be sold as due to modifications of exhaust, possible tuned. brank new steering rack done at audi just now
With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.
Malibu Motors
