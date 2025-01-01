Menu
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي

$10,999+HST/LICENSING

2015 BMW 320xi AWD

*112,000KM*

*DEALER MAINTAINED* 

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

New Brakes 
New Tires
New Air Filters
New Oil Lube & Filter
6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty 
 
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*


KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
 
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
 
#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
NORTH YORK

 
Optional Add-Ons:
•Rustproof Available for $299+hst
•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst
•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst
•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst 

OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst"

2015 BMW 3 Series

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

12704052

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3C3G54FNS76830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي

$10,999+HST/LICENSING
2015 BMW 320xi AWD
*112,000KM*
*DEALER MAINTAINED* 
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty  *ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*

KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK
 Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst 
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345

