Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive - NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive - NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595550
  • VIN: WBA3D5C57FK291015
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.<p>


2015 BMW 328d xDrive Luxury Package Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.<p>


All In Price: $19,995 + HST & Licensing <p>

Odometer: 88,000 KM<p>


Features - Leather, Remote Entry, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More<p>


Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ <p>


Monaco Motorcars Inc. <br>

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6<br>

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400<br>

www.monacomotorcars.com<br>

(416) 7-Monaco<br>

(416) 766-6226<br>


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.<p>


Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)<br>

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply<br>

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.<p>


Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!<p>


>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY<<< <p>

  

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:<br>

1)Ontario Safety Certification<br>

2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)<br>

3)36-DAYs or 3000 KM Safety Warranty<p>


Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.


Search Tags: BMW 3-SERIES 328I 328D 328XI 320I 330I 335I 335D 340I M3 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2006 Acura TL - NAVI...
 343,000 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 43...
 64,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry LE...
 0 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Send A Message