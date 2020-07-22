Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

103,424 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 328D XDRIVE AWD

2015 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 328D XDRIVE AWD

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  • Listing ID: 5395268
  • Stock #: 290853

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

A- Chose your vehicle

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

D. Sign paperwork electronically

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

E- Have your vehicle delivered to your home

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................



1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2014 AND SERVICED IN 2016 AND 2017 IN BMW STORE....... NAVIGATION AND SPORT PACKGE.........DIESEL............BACK UP CAMERA....................AWD......LEATHER INT......POWER SUNROOF.......SEDAN................AUTOMATIC..............A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $699+ TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

