$24,880+ tax & licensing
888-507-5798
2015 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$24,880
- Listing ID: 8140945
- Stock #: 153834
- VIN: WBA3C3G5XFNS75908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 300i XDRIVE Fully Loaded 37000 k.m
This is a SALE Price: $24880 Actual Price $25988
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive
We do Financing
Actual pictures are provided
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
