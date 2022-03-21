$19,950+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8758982
- VIN: WBA3C3G58FNS76779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,624 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 320, a Great Entry Level Performance-Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 BMW 320 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 181 HORSEPOWER
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "...the 2015 BMW 3 Series will appeal to a wide variety of car-savvy entry-level luxury shoppers. Having some of the nicest interior furnishings around and a reputation
for providing sporty handling and a fun overall driving experience won't hurt either. Although the current-generation car puts more priority on ride comfort than previous versions, the
3 Series remains enjoyable whether you're seeking out roads less traveled or just driving to the office," (edumunds.com).
"The 2015 BMW 3 Series delivers the best all-around driving experience in the entry-level luxury sedan class. The ride is smooth and quiet, no matter which driveline, wheels and tires
you choose, so the car is fantastic for road trips," (edumunds.com).
Finalist 2015 Best Upscale Small Car for Families (cars.usnews.com).
INCLUDES ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
