2015 BMW 3 Series

$22,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 7 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640057

9640057 Stock #: L685A

L685A VIN: WBA3B3G59FNR88947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L685A

Mileage 122,746 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.