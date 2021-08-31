Menu
2015 BMW 4 Series

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,498

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

428i xDrive

428i xDrive

Location

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7683634
  • VIN: WBA3N5C53FK198375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 428Xi | No Accident | Clean Carfax | Red Seat | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Sunroof | Keyless Entry | Keyless Start | Front and Rear Parking Sensors | Cruise Control | Leather Heated Seats | Memory Seat | Auto Climate Control | Harman/Kardon Sound System | LED Daytime Running Lights | Bluetooth | & More More |

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
?ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FORCERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
?No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.
?
?
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.
?
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!


Warranty:
Warranty Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

