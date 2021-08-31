2015 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
2015 BMW 428Xi | No Accident | Clean Carfax | Red Seat | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Sunroof | Keyless Entry | Keyless Start | Front and Rear Parking Sensors | Cruise Control | Leather Heated Seats | Memory Seat | Auto Climate Control | Harman/Kardon Sound System | LED Daytime Running Lights | Bluetooth | & More More |
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FORCERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
?No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!
Warranty:
Warranty Available
