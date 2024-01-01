Menu
2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe //M SPORT | BANG OLUFSEN | RED LEATHER | CARBON

** JUST ARRIVED! DIRECT FROM BMW TRADE IN! DONT BE FOOLED BY MILEAGE!! LIKE NEW!! **
** ONLY ONE OWNER FROM DAY ONE!! SERVICED AT BMW DEALERSHIP! A MUST SEE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! RUNDS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

** GORGEOUS WHITE ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS , //M SPORT SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, CARBON FIBRE ACCENTS, LED LIGHTS, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, COMFORT ACCESS, BLUETOOTH, ALCANTARA HEADLINER UPGRADE, 20IN //M SPORT RIMS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, DRIVING ASSIST, REAR POWER SUNSHADES, LINE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, SUNROOF AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555

2015 BMW 6 Series

209,188 KM

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe //M SPORT | BANG OLUFSEN | RED LEATHER | CARBON

2015 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe //M SPORT | BANG OLUFSEN | RED LEATHER | CARBON

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

209,188KM
Used
VIN WBA6B4C57FD761092

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 209,188 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DIRECT FROM BMW TRADE IN! DONT BE FOOLED BY MILEAGE!! LIKE NEW!! **
** ONLY ONE OWNER FROM DAY ONE!! SERVICED AT BMW DEALERSHIP! A MUST SEE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! RUNDS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **


===>> FINANCE AVAILABLE, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE


** GORGEOUS WHITE ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS , //M SPORT SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, CARBON FIBRE ACCENTS, LED LIGHTS, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, COMFORT ACCESS, BLUETOOTH, ALCANTARA HEADLINER UPGRADE, 20IN //M SPORT RIMS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, DRIVING ASSIST, REAR POWER SUNSHADES, LINE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, SUNROOF AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 BMW 6 Series