2015 BMW M4

$41,998 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 7 3 2 K M Used





Listing ID: 9567397

Stock #: 708620

VIN: WBS3R9C50FF708620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 708620

Mileage 90,732 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 3.46 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder M TwinPower Turbo Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 600w Premium Amplifier Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Additional Features Piano Black Door Panel Insert Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 275/35R19 Rear -inc: Mixed tires

