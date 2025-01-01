Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*92,000 ORIGINAL KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*

 

2015 BMW X1 28i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE X1 IN AMAZING SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON RUBBER, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, MINT LEATHER INTERIOR, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C59FVY40751

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,650 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*92,000 ORIGINAL KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*

 

2015 BMW X1 28i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE X1 IN AMAZING SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON RUBBER, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, MINT LEATHER INTERIOR, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2015 BMW X1