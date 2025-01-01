$13,899+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1
AWD xDrive28i *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,650 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*92,000 ORIGINAL KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*
2015 BMW X1 28i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE X1 IN AMAZING SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON RUBBER, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, MINT LEATHER INTERIOR, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
