2015 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
416-574-2020
2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7
416-574-2020
+ taxes & licensing
Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seat, Power Seat, Air Condition, Alloy Wheel, And Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/ **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7