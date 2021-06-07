Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X3

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA PANORAMIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA PANORAMIC

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

  1. 7227344
  2. 7227344
  3. 7227344
  4. 7227344
  5. 7227344
  6. 7227344
  7. 7227344
  8. 7227344
  9. 7227344
  10. 7227344
  11. 7227344
  12. 7227344
  13. 7227344
  14. 7227344
  15. 7227344
  16. 7227344
  17. 7227344
  18. 7227344
  19. 7227344
  20. 7227344
  21. 7227344
  22. 7227344
  23. 7227344
  24. 7227344
Contact Seller

$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7227344
  • Stock #: 4447
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C58F0K34447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4447
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seat, Power Seat, Air Condition, Alloy Wheel, And Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/ **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2017 Audi A6 QUATTRO...
 69,000 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 TECHNIK...
 51,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 40,000 KM
$31,067 + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory