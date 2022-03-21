Menu
2015 BMW X3

137,000 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

xDrive28d Diesel Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

137,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8732108
  • Stock #: Hsr888
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C55F0E95298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

