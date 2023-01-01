2015 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10381983

10381983 Stock #: 5262

5262 VIN: 5UXKR0C58F0K55878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.