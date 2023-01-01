$20,985+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
XDRIVE 50i | NAVI | PANO | 7 SEATER
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
235,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10503447
- Stock #: DD1E54
- VIN: 5UXKR6C56F0J75403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 235,757 KM
Vehicle Description
** DIRECT TRADE FROM BMW STORE!! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
** GORGEOUS CARBON BLACK ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF, XENON LIGHTS, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, COMFORT ACCESS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, THIRD-ROW SEATS, PANORAMA GLASS ROOF, REVERSING CAMERA, ROLLER SUN VISOR, REAR DOOR, COMFORT SEAT WITH MEMORY, SEAT HEATING DRIVER/PASSENGER AND REAR, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, REAL-TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION, MULTIFUNCTIONAL INSTRUMENT DISPLAY, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), LANE CHANGE WARNING, ACTIVE PROTECTION, DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW, STEERING WHEEL HEATER, ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS MUCH MORE!! **
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice; Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
