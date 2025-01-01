$19,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 BMW X5
| PREMIUM | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED
2015 BMW X5
| PREMIUM | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,464KM
VIN 5UXKS4C53F0N09900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 187,464 KM
Vehicle Description
* JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** SUPER CLEAN SUV! DIRECT FROM BMW DEALERSHIP! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, REAR DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, KEYLESS GO, INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
** SUPER CLEAN SUV! DIRECT FROM BMW DEALERSHIP! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, REAR DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, KEYLESS GO, INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
2015 BMW 4 Series //M PERFORMANCE | HARMAN KARDON | SUNROOF 100,235 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima SV | SUNROOF | NAVI | CARPLAY | 90,878 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class //AMG SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | LOADED 144,611 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Total Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Call Dealer
647-938-XXXX(click to show)
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-938-6825
2015 BMW X5