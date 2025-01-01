Menu
2015 BMW X5

$19,895 + tax & licensing

187,464 KM

JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!!
SUPER CLEAN SUV! DIRECT FROM BMW DEALERSHIP!
CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!

GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, REAR DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, KEYLESS GO, INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES

PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

2015 BMW X5

187,464 KM

$19,895

2015 BMW X5

| PREMIUM | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED

2015 BMW X5

| PREMIUM | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,464KM
VIN 5UXKS4C53F0N09900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 187,464 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** SUPER CLEAN SUV! DIRECT FROM BMW DEALERSHIP! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, REAR DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, KEYLESS GO, INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2015 BMW X5