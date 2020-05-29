Menu
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Niacars

416-655-8554

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35d**NAVI**NO ACCIDENT**PANO ROOF**

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35d**NAVI**NO ACCIDENT**PANO ROOF**

Location

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-655-8554

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5145617
  • Stock #: J98509
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C54F0J98509
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND (PADS, ROTORS AND SENSORS) AND JUST SERVICED BY GEORGIAN BMW 2K AGO AT 125KM. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC LIFT GATE, AUTOMATIC MIRRORS, AMAZING SHAPE!

No HIDDEN FEE NO DOCUMENTATION FEE!
WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $599 OTHERWISE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE OUT!
$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!
All the cars come with FREE CarFAX
Tax and Licensing is extra
Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.
Niacars Inc.
1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7
Buy with confidence
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA
Free Carproof will come with all of our cars
Building a long term relationship is our goal!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

