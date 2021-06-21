Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

119,102 KM

Details Description Features

$36,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

//M SPORT | DIESEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

//M SPORT | DIESEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

119,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462514
  • Stock #: 0810
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C57F0N10810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** DIESEL!! DIESEL!! DIESEL!! JUST ARRIVED! THIS IS THE ONE!! DONT MISS IT!! **

** ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS!! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, A MUST SEE!! **

** COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS! SEE PICS! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+pFm5XUUJiBKURkKXQeTFaI+ZXMgu/+O

 

===>> Financing Available! Apply online : www.totalautosale.com

 

** GORGEOUS MINERAL WHITE OVER PREMIUM IVORY DAKORA LEATHER! //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC ROOF, 4 WAY AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR DOOR SHADES, COMFORT ACCESS, LUMBAR SUPPORT SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SATELLITE TUNER, DVD PLAYER, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL, CONCIERGE SERVICES, REAR TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, LANE CHANGE WARNING, DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW, ACTIVE PROTECTION, SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, TRAILER COUPLING PREPARATION, HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 146,102 KM
$39,895 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 267,101 KM
$23,985 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,102 KM
$33,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory