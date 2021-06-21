2015 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** DIESEL!! DIESEL!! DIESEL!! JUST ARRIVED! THIS IS THE ONE!! DONT MISS IT!! **
** ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS!! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, A MUST SEE!! **
** COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS! SEE PICS! **
===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+pFm5XUUJiBKURkKXQeTFaI+ZXMgu/+O
===>> Financing Available! Apply online : www.totalautosale.com
** GORGEOUS MINERAL WHITE OVER PREMIUM IVORY DAKORA LEATHER! //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC ROOF, 4 WAY AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR DOOR SHADES, COMFORT ACCESS, LUMBAR SUPPORT SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SATELLITE TUNER, DVD PLAYER, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL, CONCIERGE SERVICES, REAR TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, LANE CHANGE WARNING, DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW, ACTIVE PROTECTION, SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, TRAILER COUPLING PREPARATION, HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1