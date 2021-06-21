+ taxes & licensing
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
2015 BMW
X5 AWD 4dr xDrive35i Automatic 3L 6-Cyl Gasoline
BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHER PANORAMA ROOF DVD
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY MEMORY SEAT
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL NAVIGATION SYSTEM POWER REAR HATCH
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
5 PASSENGER POWER LIFTGATE SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TELESCOPE
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER STEERING TILT WHEEL YES
AM/FM/CD POWER WINDOWS TRACTION CONTROL
CRUISE CONTROL RF-SIDE AIRBAG USB INPUT
DUAL AIR BAGS S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES USB YES
ELECTRIC MIRRORS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER WARRANTY BOOK
LF SIDE AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
