Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

AWD 4dr xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

AWD 4dr xDrive35i

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 7492260
  2. 7492260
  3. 7492260
  4. 7492260
  5. 7492260
  6. 7492260
  7. 7492260
  8. 7492260
  9. 7492260
  10. 7492260
  11. 7492260
  12. 7492260
  13. 7492260
  14. 7492260
  15. 7492260
  16. 7492260
  17. 7492260
  18. 7492260
  19. 7492260
  20. 7492260
  21. 7492260
  22. 7492260
  23. 7492260
  24. 7492260
  25. 7492260
  26. 7492260
  27. 7492260
  28. 7492260
  29. 7492260
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492260
  • Stock #: 153730
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C55F0K56051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153730
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW
X5 AWD 4dr xDrive35i Automatic 3L 6-Cyl Gasoline
BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHER PANORAMA ROOF DVD
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY MEMORY SEAT
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL NAVIGATION SYSTEM POWER REAR HATCH
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
5 PASSENGER POWER LIFTGATE SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TELESCOPE
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER STEERING TILT WHEEL YES
AM/FM/CD POWER WINDOWS TRACTION CONTROL
CRUISE CONTROL RF-SIDE AIRBAG USB INPUT
DUAL AIR BAGS S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES USB YES
ELECTRIC MIRRORS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER WARRANTY BOOK
LF SIDE AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Tel: 416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 130,000 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 85,000 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey 4...
 147,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory