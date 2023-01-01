Menu
2015 BMW X5

137,101 KM

Details Description

$32,985

+ tax & licensing
$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

//M SPORT | BANG OLUFSEN | PREMIUM

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

137,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898112
  • Stock #: 5237C4
  • VIN: 5UXKR6C52F0J75835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LIKE NEW CONDITION!! LOADED!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! FULLY SERVICED AT BMW DEALERSHIP FROM DAY ONE!! **
** BEST DEAL IN CANADA! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **


===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS SPACE GREY METALLIC ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SUSPENSION, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT PREMIUM 20 IN RIMS, BANG OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, NIGH VISION WITH PERSON RECOGNITION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LED LIGHTS, CLIMATE CONTROLLED FRONT SEATS, COMFORT SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, LANE CHANGE WARNING, DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, COMFORT ACCESS, TRAILER HITCH, BLUETOOTH, POWER TAILGATE, LED LIGHTS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, HIGH BEAM ASSIST AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

