This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Canadian Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=nIIWXezkvNbVMFHilG1yLWXUrHforYrq
2015 BMW X5 M xDrive Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Introducing the redefined BMW X5 M with a specially tuned 4.4-liter twin-scroll, twin-turbo V8 Engine outputting 567 horsepowerand 553 foot-pounds of torque that can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.0 seconds. Also equipped with M Mode includes custom drive setting of throttle response, suspension and steering
All In Price: $48,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 92,000 KM
Features - Intelligent Safety Package, Executive Package, BMW Ambient Lighting, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Camera with Top View, Heads Up Display, Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Harman Kardon, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Sport Seats, Rear Window Shade, Cargo Cover, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
