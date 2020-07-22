Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5 M

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5 M

2015 BMW X5 M

- 567HP|NAVI|360CAM|INTELLIGENT PKG|EXECUTIVE PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5 M

- 567HP|NAVI|360CAM|INTELLIGENT PKG|EXECUTIVE PKG

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5693864
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C59F0C89330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=nIIWXezkvNbVMFHilG1yLWXUrHforYrq

 

 

2015 BMW X5 M xDrive Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

Introducing the redefined BMW X5 M with a specially tuned 4.4-liter twin-scroll, twin-turbo V8 Engine outputting 567 horsepowerand 553 foot-pounds of torque that can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.0 seconds. Also equipped with M Mode includes custom drive setting of throttle response, suspension and steering

 

 

All In Price: $48,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 92,000 KM

 

 

Features - Intelligent Safety Package, Executive Package, BMW Ambient Lighting, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Camera with Top View, Heads Up Display, Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Harman Kardon, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Sport Seats, Rear Window Shade, Cargo Cover, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2014 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 157,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 73,000 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2008 Maserati GranTu...
 89,000 MI
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory