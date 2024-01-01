$28,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 BMW X6
5.0I XDRIVE50I
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKU6C57F0F93793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1045
- Mileage 135,776 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW X6 50i AWD *** RARE 4.4 liter V8 ENGINE>>> GORGEOUS FINISH in METALIC GRAY with BLACK LEATHER >> POWER SUNROOF >> FULLY LOADED >> including CAMERAS>> LEY-LESS ENTRY >> HEATED SEATS and MORE>
*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS ****
*** ACCIDENT FREE - CARFAX CLEAN ****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Retractable cargo cover
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.15 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Alloy door trim
Dual rear air conditioning zones
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Rear struts
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALLOY DASH TRIM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 SUBWOOFER
POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
600 WATTS
210 AMPS ALTERNATOR
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
14 TOTAL SPEAKERS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
2015 BMW X6