2015 BMW X6

129,101 KM

Details Description Features

$34,985

+ tax & licensing
$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 BMW X6

2015 BMW X6

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | NAVI | XENON

2015 BMW X6

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | NAVI | XENON

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

129,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6988715
  Stock #: 6110
  VIN: 5UXKU2C53F0N76110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! A MUST SEE! BEST COLOR COMBO! DONT MISS THIS ONE! **

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS CARBON SHWARZ OVER PREMIUM RED DAKOTA LEATHER INERIOR!! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SUSPENSION, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, XENON LIGHTS, ADAPTOVE HEADLIGHTS, COMFORT ACCESS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, 4 WAY AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SUN SHADES FOR REAR DOORS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, SATELLITE TUNER, CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES, INTERNET, REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, LANE CHANGE WARNING, SURROUND VIEW, BACK UP CAMERA, SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

Vehicle Features

M SPORT
NAVI
XENON
RED LEATHER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

