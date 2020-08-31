+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Low KMs, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WJ%2bAbz1NTOD0%2bykAhqsUm5KVxYOz%2fmw%2f
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV (Escalade Stretch Vehicle) Premium Collection Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
The 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV has a robust V8 engine. The ride is comfortable, but this is a big vehicle that drives like an even larger one with truck-like handling. The sole engine is a 6.2L V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It pairs well with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle just arrived in our lot and is awaiting its new family.
All In Price: $64,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 24,000 KM
Features - Heads Up Display, Forward Collision Warning, Advance Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Bose Sound System, Parking Sensors with Safety Alert Seat, Automatic Parking Assist, Power Retractable Running Boards, Leather, Sunroof, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Second/Third Row DVD/Blu-Ray Player, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Drive Mode, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Illuminating Door Handles, 22” Chrome Alloys, Wireless Charging, 4G LTE Wifi Hot-Spot Capable, Power Second/Third Row Folding Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Child Security Door Lock, Tow-Haul Mode Selector, Power Memory Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, AC, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More
