2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

24,000 KM

Details

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PREMIUM - HUD|ACC|DVD|NAVI|360CAM|SUNROOF

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PREMIUM - HUD|ACC|DVD|NAVI|360CAM|SUNROOF

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777187
  • VIN: 1GYS4TKJ9FR700442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low KMs, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WJ%2bAbz1NTOD0%2bykAhqsUm5KVxYOz%2fmw%2f

 

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV (Escalade Stretch Vehicle) Premium Collection Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

The 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV has a robust V8 engine. The ride is comfortable, but this is a big vehicle that drives like an even larger one with truck-like handling. The sole engine is a 6.2L V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It pairs well with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle just arrived in our lot and is awaiting its new family.

All In Price: $64,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 24,000 KM

Features - Heads Up Display, Forward Collision Warning, Advance Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Bose Sound System, Parking Sensors with Safety Alert Seat, Automatic Parking Assist, Power Retractable Running Boards, Leather, Sunroof, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Second/Third Row DVD/Blu-Ray Player, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Drive Mode, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Illuminating Door Handles, 22” Chrome Alloys, Wireless Charging, 4G LTE Wifi Hot-Spot Capable, Power Second/Third Row Folding Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Child Security Door Lock, Tow-Haul Mode Selector, Power Memory Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, AC, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

