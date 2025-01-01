Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL*

 

MINT 2015 CADILLAC SRX4 LUXURY FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND ALL THE OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 18 CHROME WHEELS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION,   DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $14,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

2015 Cadillac SRX

111,780 KM

Details Description Features

$14,699

+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury AWD *CARFAX CLEAN*SAFETY INCL*

12134832

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury AWD *CARFAX CLEAN*SAFETY INCL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE33FS536576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL*

 

MINT 2015 CADILLAC SRX4 LUXURY FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND ALL THE OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 18" CHROME WHEELS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION,   DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $14,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-XXXX

647-862-7904

$14,699

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2015 Cadillac SRX