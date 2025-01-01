$14,699+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury AWD *CARFAX CLEAN*SAFETY INCL*
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury AWD *CARFAX CLEAN*SAFETY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$14,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL*
MINT 2015 CADILLAC SRX4 LUXURY FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND ALL THE OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 18" CHROME WHEELS WITH PIRELLI ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $14,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904