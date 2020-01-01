

2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible, a Great Low Kilometer Convertible Muscle Car !



AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Chevrolet Camaro comes with a 6.2 LITRE V8 ENGINE that puts out 400 HORSEPOWER.



Interior Includes: RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.



CLEAN CARFAX !



4/5 RELIABLITY RATING from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES !



Well reviewed: "The Camaro has secure handling and remains planted through curves," (cars.usnews.com).



"V8-powered models, especially the Camaro ZL1 and Z/28, are praised for their incredibly quick, supercar-like acceleration. Others add that V8-powered Camaros fitted with the available dual-mode exhaust have a delightful exhaust note," (cars.usnews.com).



Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.



This car has safety included in the advertised price.



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.



We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.



Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety Traction Control

Active Handling

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Console

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Additional Features Premium Audio

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

