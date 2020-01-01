Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv SS w-2SS

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv SS w-2SS

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4447632
  • VIN: 2G1FK3DJ9F9246416
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible, a Great Low Kilometer Convertible Muscle Car !

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Chevrolet Camaro comes with a 6.2 LITRE V8 ENGINE that puts out 400 HORSEPOWER.

Interior Includes: RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

CLEAN CARFAX !

4/5 RELIABLITY RATING from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES !

Well reviewed: "The Camaro has secure handling and remains planted through curves," (cars.usnews.com).

"V8-powered models, especially the Camaro ZL1 and Z/28, are praised for their incredibly quick, supercar-like acceleration. Others add that V8-powered Camaros fitted with the available dual-mode exhaust have a delightful exhaust note," (cars.usnews.com).

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

416-736-8000

Send A Message