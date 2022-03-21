2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8930446

8930446 Stock #: CC227

CC227 VIN: 1G1PC5SB9F7257846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,180 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

